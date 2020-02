The City of Las Cruces and RoadRUNNER Transit will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions. City offices, including parks and recreation facilities, will open at 10 a.m. RoadRUNNER Transit will begin operations at 8:30 a.m. Emergency services will not be affected and the 911 call center will remain operational. For non-emergencies, call 575/526-0795.