Las Cruces Mayor's Top Teens

Chaeley Boykin, Centennial High School

KRWG Public Media features interviews with the Las Cruces Mayor's Top Teens in between programs on KRWG-TV. Each week, KRWG is also featuring a Top Teen on its website. 

Chaeley is a member of Student Government, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Media Program, and Renaissance.  She is also a varsity cheerleader and pole vaulter for Centennial High School.  In addition, she is a Junior Rotarian and a member of the National Honor Society.

Through St. Paul's, Chaeley has volunteered for VBS, Children's ministry, and El Cavario.  Through student government, she helped veterans and served as a child educator volunteer.  Through National Honor Society, she has volunteered in various classrooms.