Bridge replacement projects begin on NM 152 in Sierra County

HILLSBORO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One will begin a large, dual bridge replacement project on NM 152.

The Federal Highway Administration ‐ Central Federal Lands Highway Division (FHWA‐CFLHD) in coordination with the NMDOT, will begin preliminary roadwork on the replacement of two existing bridges on NM 152 between Hillsboro and Kingston. The bridges are located five and seven miles west of Hillsboro within Sierra County. NM 152 is a major collector that connects Interstate 25 to US 180. The route traverses the Gila National Forest.

Implementation of the project will address the structural and functional inadequacy of the two existing bridges, which have condition ratings of “poor” or less. The project will also increase safety by replacing single‐lane bridges with two‐lane bridges, thereby providing more reliable emergency and maintenance vehicle access, in comparison to the current bridges which are restricted by width and height limitations.

Contractor will work Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The contractor has begun constructing detours on NM 152. Slow down and use caution in the area. Watch for shoulder work and large trucks turning on the roadway.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this work. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.