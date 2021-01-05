Bridge Improvements Coming to U.S. 54/70 in Alamogordo

ALAMGORDO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two will make repairs and upgrades to the bridges along U.S. 54/70 in Alamogordo.

“Improving safety and reliability on our roads is what we do,” said Alan Briley, Assistant District Two Engineer. “The bridge work in the area is needed and we are thrilled we can make improvements for the traveling public.”

The work will include lifting the approaches, routine maintenance, traffic control, and other miscellaneous work.

Work is expected to begin January 5th, weather permitting and is expected to be complete in early February. Single lane closures will be in place during the duration of the project. Work will take place Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For up-to-date information on this project, go to the statewide road information website at www.nmroads.com.