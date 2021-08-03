Boost For Las Cruces Region: DACC Adult Education Receives Millions in Funding

Doña Ana Community College (DACC)’s Adult Education Program was recently notified it has received a grant of more than $5.5 million in funding for the next four years.

The fund amount of roughly $5.62 million will assist the program in the Adult Education Department, which is part of the Centers for Education and Career Development. The program will receive around $1.4 million a year as part of the full funding amount until 2024.

The program assists the public in many ways such as, but not limited to:

foundational skills program which prepares community members without high school diplomas for the high school equivalency exam;

academic skills for those wishing to return or begin college classes;

English as a Second Language or ESL classes;

workplace preparation skills;

programs that integrate education and workforce training.

The grant comes from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title II: Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, and the state of New Mexico. DACC offers these classes at five locations: Chaparral Center (755 Prescott Anthony Dr.), Gadsden Center (1700 E. O’Hara Rd.), Quintana Center (3400 Espina St.), Sunland Park Center (3365 McNutt Rd.), and the Workforce Center (2435 E. Nevada Ave.).

“This grant allows DACC to provide access to high quality adult education programming across the county and is an important component of the workforce system and economic development of the region through upskilling adults to allow them to get better jobs,” says Maria Ethier, director for Centers for Education and Career Development. “The program is ready to welcome students back to the classroom and start the next step in their journey toward economic opportunities through education.”

For information on the program, please visit https://dacc.nmsu.edu/ae/.