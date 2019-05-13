Annika Conn, Mesilla Valley Christian School

KRWG Public Media features interviews with the Las Cruces Mayor's Top Teens in between programs on KRWG-TV. KRWG is also featuring Top Teens on its website.

Annika is part of the Varsity Volleyball Team, Varsity Basketball Team, National Honor Society, Students Leading through Service, and the Spanish Club.

She has won All-District Basketball Player, Homecoming Princess, All-District Volleyball Player, NMHSCA Class 2A All-State 2nd Team Volleyball, All-Tourney Team Lady Cardinal Volleyball Invitational, All-Tourney Team Cliff Round-Up Basketball Tourney, All-Tourney Team Reserve Basketball Invitational, MVCS Girls Basketball MVP 2018, MVCS Girls Basketball Coaches Award 2018, and is an All District 3-2A Basketball Player.

Annika has done community service at Gospel Rescue Mission with her volleyball team. She has also performed service for Mesilla Park Community Church as well as helped make Thanksgiving centerpieces for Munson Center.