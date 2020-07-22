Amazon Will Build El Paso Fulfillment Center With Over 700 Full-Time Jobs

Amazon today announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in El Paso. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 700 new, full-time jobs. The east El Paso site for the facility is located between Rojas and Interstate 10 and construction is underway.

Here is a statement from the company: “We’re excited to be growing our operations in West Texas and look forward to building out our network in El Paso,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We’re grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders and we look forward to creating over 700 full-time jobs for the El Paso community, with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announces that Amazon will build a fulfillment center in the city.

"Three years ago we held a press conference about our plans to try and get Amazon to El Paso. Today my administration delivered,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “I'm so proud of the teamwork and collaboration between Amazon, the City, the County, and Borderplex Alliance. We're making tremendous strides together, and our city has a bright future.”

In the new 625,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 700 new, full-time jobs.

“Amazon is a transcendent company, and this is one of the most significant economic development projects for our region in decades,” said Jon Barela, CEO of Borderplex Alliance. “For years we've worked diligently with our partners at Amazon to demonstrate our region's value and capabilities. We're grateful for Amazon's presence in our community during these difficult economic times and I remain optimistic that our region will help lead our nation's economic recovery.”

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage from $15, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

"Creating new and better opportunities for El Pasoans is my passion. Now more than ever, it's essential our community proactively pursue and recruit great companies like Amazon,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego. “Once again, El Paso County is leading when others are following. Together, with our partners at the Borderplex Alliance and the City of El Paso we are achieving what would have been considered impossible only a few short years ago.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $10.5 billion into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state. Amazon's investments in Texas contributed an additional $9 billion into the Texas economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 32,000+ indirect jobs on top of the company's direct hires.

