Amazon eyes Albuquerque airport for new cargo facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Amazon is eying the airport of New Mexico’s most populous city as the site for construction of a new cargo facility. Albuquerque City Council members on Monday formally proposed a lease agreement for Seattle-based Amazon to build a 30,750-square-foot cargo facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards declined comment beyond a prepared statement saying that the company hasn’t signed a lease for the site yet, but is “actively exploring options locally.” Albuquerque officials said existing cargo operations at the airport are at capacity. The city recently secured a $6.5 million federal grant to expand the airport’s cargo apron.