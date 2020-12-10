Amador Health Center and COVID-19 Effects

An interview with Pamela Angell, CEO of Amador Health Center.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Amador Health Center Chief Executive Officer, Pamela Angell, about the Covid-19 pandemic effects on their center. Angell became the CEO of Amador Health Center in 2018 after being the Executive Director of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope (MVCH) for 9 years. Amador Health Center offers comprehensive care for all, with medical care for all adults and children, behavioral health services, telehealth psychiatry, homeless clinic, LGBTQ support and harm reduction care services.

Amador Health Center (AHC) is the new name of St. Luke’s Health Care Clinic, which opened its doors in 1991. AHC is located at the MVCH campus at 999 West Amador Avenue in Las Cruces; open 6 days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; also serving the community through telehealth at (575)527-5482. More information available on their website – amadorhealth.org; and on Facebook. The MVCH campus is home to five non-profit agencies who provide services and programs to the homeless and indigent in Doña Ana County: El Caldito Soup Kitchen; Jardin de los Niños; Camp Hope; Casa de Peregrinos Emergency Food Bank; and Amador Health Center.