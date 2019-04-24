KRWG

Alleged Battery Of Federal Inmate Being Held At County Jail Near Las Cruces

By News Editor And Partners 2 minutes ago

Credit Larry Mitchell Hopkins

An alleged battery at the Doña Ana County Detention Center is under investigation.

The incident, which reportedly occurred just after 9 p.m. on Monday, April 22, involved a federal detainee who was being held on behalf of the U.S. Marshals. The alleged victim has been identified as 69-year-old Larry Hopkins.

   Hopkins was given medical attention for non life-threatening injuries. He was transferred out of the Doña Ana County Detention Center under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.  

Information from  Doña Ana County 