Alleged Battery Of Federal Inmate Being Held At County Jail Near Las Cruces

An alleged battery at the Doña Ana County Detention Center is under investigation.

The incident, which reportedly occurred just after 9 p.m. on Monday, April 22, involved a federal detainee who was being held on behalf of the U.S. Marshals. The alleged victim has been identified as 69-year-old Larry Hopkins.

Hopkins was given medical attention for non life-threatening injuries. He was transferred out of the Doña Ana County Detention Center under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.

Information from Doña Ana County