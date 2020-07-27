Albuquerque says US agents should respect its police reforms

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque is asking the U.S. Justice Department for written assurances that a surge of federal agents won’t be used at police protests or to target immigrant families and racial and ethnic minorities.

In a letter to the Justice Department’s U.S. attorney in Albuquerque on Friday, a city official said Albuquerque does not welcome federal agents making arrests and using force on individuals engaged in First Amendment assemblies.

The White House announced this week that federal agents will deploy to Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee and Albuquerque to combat violent crime. The city says federal agents should identify themselves to the public and wear body cameras.