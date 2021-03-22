Albuquerque mayor seeks reelection; Could face 3 contenders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has formally declared his candidacy for reelection. The 43-year-old Albuquerque native made the announcement Monday. There are at least three possible contenders hoping to unseat Keller. Among those candidates is Nicholas Bevins, a 25-year-old grassroots activist. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III has submitted a candidate registration form for the race. But the Albuquerque Journal reports that Gonzales has declined to confirm he’s running, saying earlier this month he filed the paperwork to “better explore” a potential run. Patrick Ben Sais also has filed a candidate registration for the mayoral race.