Albuquerque inmates’ right to medical marijuana affirmed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A judge in Albuquerque has ruled this week that the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center should not penalize medical marijuana patients under its custody or supervision for using the drug. District Court Judge Lucy Solimon said the order, issued Tuesday, applies specifically to the Albuquerque facility. Spokeswoman Julia Rivera said the jail would comply with the ruling. The decision stems from a drunken driving case where Joe Montaño, who was sentenced to house arrest in October 2019, was jailed for having medical marijuana as a licensed patient. County attorneys said he violated federal laws. His attorney Jacob Candelaria argued licensed inmates should not be penalized.