On Monday, nearly 500 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico. Some hospitals have enacted crisis standards of care due to a surge of patients, including a hospital in Alamogordo. Also, this week, a recount took place in a Tularosa election, and a mistletoe infestation closes a well-known part of the Lincoln National Forest. Jessica Onsurez, News Director with the Alamogordo Daily News has more for this week's update.