Reporter Nicole Maxwell with the Alamogordo Daily News brings us the latest from the area.

This week reporter Nicole Maxwell shares news of the local community saying goodbye to a recently retired Jr. ROTC teacher who lost his life after an automobile crash in El Paso. Also, plans are being discussed for a new middle school in the area.