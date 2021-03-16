Aid in dying bill for terminally ill passes in New Mexico's Senate with 24-17 Vote

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico state Senate is advancing legislation that would allow terminally ill patients to die with the assistance of medical professionals.

The law would require a terminal health diagnosis, a physical and mental health evaluation, and a waiting period after a lethal prescription is filled.

The Elizabeth Whitfield End-of-Life Options Act is named for a former New Mexico judge who testified in support of a right to die in 2017 and later died from cancer.

Republicans and two Democrats opposed the bill over ethical concerns. Supporters argue it gives dignity to those who cannot otherwise escape a pending and painful death.