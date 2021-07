Maria Griego, Attorney and Economic Equity Director for the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty shares thoughts on housing challenges in New Mexico.

As a federal eviction moratorium expires at the end of this month, some are very concerned about challenges still facing renters in New Mexico. Maria Griego is an attorney and serves as Economic Equity Director for the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty. She recently shared her thoughts with KRWG News on how these challenges could be addressed.