Adjusting To Remote Learning In Las Cruces Public Schools

Las Cruces Public Schools will resume some in-person learning next week, but most students will remain at home, continuing a remote learning model for classroom instruction. The new virtual classrooms were a learning experience for teachers. Centennial High School teacher Beth Rewalt describes how she has adjusted to her virtual classroom.

“I feel like I have adjusted well. I feel very comfortable with Canvas, which is our online learning platform. I feel like I’ve learned and found ways to try to engage students in this unconventional style of teaching and learning,” said Rewalt.

The initial issue that teachers struggled with was online participation from students, according to Rewalt.

“Initially, it was just getting kids on zoom. It was really hard to get kids to log on to the zoom sessions. There were no requirements for attendance, and there still isn’t. But once I could get the word out that we’re actually doing something that’s engaging and maybe even fun, and you’re actually learning something, I started to get my attendance better”

Remote learning reduces the opportunities for hands-on learning experiences. The challenge has been finding ways to supplement hands-on learning at home, says Rewalt.

“Academically, I’m a science teacher, so the interactivity of the things that we did in the classroom has been really difficult to not have. Hands-on engagement opportunities are super valuable in the learning process for most kids, especially in science. This has been missing for the most part.”

Remote learning also poses additional challenges when it’s your first year of teaching. Alyssa Flores describes what her main struggle was during her first semester as a teacher.

“That was the thing that I struggled with the most in the beginning was just trying to get them to come out of their shell and turn their cameras on and talk to me. Still, it’s an everyday struggle but it’s gotten better,” said Flores.

Flores has focused on establishing trust and support with her students.

“It’s hard to tell kids to advocate for yourself. Reach out, email me, contact me. It’s easier said than done. So a big thing for me has been communication. Some of these kids are going through the unthinkable, so trying to be that one thing that’s going to be solid for them is really important.”

After an entire semester of online instruction last fall, students like Mateo Garcia Bryce knew what to expect for the spring semester.

“Last semester was relatively easy, just because we were still getting used to it and getting the hang of things. This semester has pretty much been the same, except they(teachers) have taken off the guardrails. So it's a little more difficult and rigorous,” said Garcia Bryce.

Even though remote learning has its challenges, Rewalt describes some of the positive skills that remote learning can provide to students.

“If a student is struggling with organizational skills, remote learning is probably good for them because in Canvas, everything is very organized. You know when you’re due dates are, all of your assignments are in one place. You don’t need to worry about losing a paper or forgetting some data that you needed to write down in class. If you struggle with organization, you have probably benefited from this,” said Rewalt.

Although this school year looks different for students, teachers are continuing to have a positive outlook on the situation, says Flores.

“It gets better every day. It’s hard for the kids, it’s not ideal for them but I know that they come and look forward to seeing me. I’ve been having really good attendance lately and I try to keep the energy high. I just try to be really positive for them,” said Flores.

Students and teachers will continue to adjust to this new style of education.