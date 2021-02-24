48-Hour Film Project This Weekend For Teams From The Las Cruces, El Paso, Juarez Region

Fred Martino speaks with New Mexico State University Associate Professor Ilana Lapid from the Creative Media Institute about this year's 48-hour film project.

The Southwest & Border Cultures Institute, Creative Media Institute & the Las Cruces International Film Festival proudly present:

The 2021 “Reimagining Borders” 48 Hour Film Challenge!

Let’s transcend borders, overcome limitations, and reimagine how we make films in 2021!

Dates: February 26 – 28, 2021

Entry is free!

Register Online: https://cutt.ly/mkpbbXw

Prizes:

1st Place Prize - $400

2nd Place Prize - $250

3rd Place Prize - $100

Audience Award - $100

Email LCIFFprogramming@gmail.com with any questions!

MANDATORY SAFETY MEETING & KICKOFF EVENT: 6PM, FEBRUARY 26, 2021

How does it work?

Kickoff will be on Zoom at 6:00pm on Friday, February 26. You will have 48 hours to write, shoot and edit a short film. Your entry must be uploaded by Sunday evening February 28th at 6:00pm.

To register, all team members must agree to the COVID-safe rules listed below, and in the online registration form.

All films successfully completed for the Reimagining Borders 48 Hour Film Challenge will screen online as part of the 2021 Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF). The screening block will be screened online for 48 hours, beginning 5pm, Friday, March 5th.

All completed films will be eligible for a jury or audience award. Audience voting will be open for the first 24 hours of the LCIFF screening block (5pm, March 5th – 5pm, March 6th).

Winners will be announced at the LCIFF Award Ceremony on Saturday, March 6th.

When is the competition?

Kickoff: Friday, February 26, 6pm

Drop-off: Sunday, February 28, 6pm

Rules:

To ensure COVID-Safe filming, you must comply with the following:

All footage must be shot at home.

No shooting outside except for in your backyard. You may not shoot in public space or common space.

You may physically film only with people in your household.

You may collaborate remotely, through Zoom/Skype/FaceTime, etc, and edit footage together.

Cast members may film themselves separately and share files electronically.

Film must include at least one scene over Zoom/Skype/FaceTime.

Failure to adhere to these rules will result in immediate disqualification.

Who is eligible?

Everyone! You can register alone, or as part of a team. Teams of all sizes and ages are welcome, so long as you comply with the rules.

How do I register?

Every person on your team must fill out a registration form, and agree to comply with the rules. Registration is free. Once you register, you will receive an invitation and Zoom link to the kick-off event by email. You may register up until the launch of the competition.

Register Your Team Now!

https://cutt.ly/mkpbbXw