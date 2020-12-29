2 Albuquerque churches fined $5K for virus safety violations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Albuquerque churches have been fined for violating New Mexico's COVID-19 public health order. Both venues held Christmas gatherings. The state Health Department fined Legacy Church and Calvary Church $5,000 each on Monday after photos and video showed violations of mandates that call for capacity limits, mask wearing and social distancing. Legacy Church officials accused the state of trampling on their constitutional rights. Calvary Church’s pastor said they urged people to follow guidelines and blocked every other row to practice social distancing. New Mexico health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 1,221 confirmed infections, bringing the statewide total to nearly 140,000.