10th Annual DAAC Las Cruces Arts Fair - March 6, 7, & 8

An interview with Kathleen Albers, Doña Ana Arts Council Communications Director.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with the Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) Communications Director, Kathleen Albers. She talks about the 10th Annual Las Cruces Arts Fair at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. It opens Friday evening, March 6th from 5-8 p.m. with a blessing by the Tortugas Pueblo Indians “cacique” and featured artist Abel Garcia with music by DJ Vyez. The fair continues Saturday, March 7th, and Sunday, March 8th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 artists will offer original art in a wide range of prices with a wide variety of art: wood, metal, ceramic, photography, paintings, glass, and home décor. Tickets available at the DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado in Mesilla. A $10 ticket for adults is good for all three days, children 12 and under are free.

Information and Calendar of Events available on the web daarts.org, on Facebook - Doña Ana Arts Council, or (575)523-6403.