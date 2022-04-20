A$AP Rocky is arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a 2021 shooting

Updated April 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM ET

The rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hollywood last November.

Police arrested him early Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles International Airport, the city's police department announced. The 33-year-0ld, who is a resident of Los Angeles, is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The case is being referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The victim of the shooting sustained a minor injury, according to police.

The incident occurred in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021, at around 10:15 p.m., police said. An argument broke out between two "acquaintances" and then escalated. The suspect, later identified as Mayers by police, allegedly fired a gun at the victim, whom police did not identify. Following this shooting, Mayers and two other males allegedly fled the area on foot.

Mayers is currently expecting a baby with musician Rihanna.

NBC News reports, citing law enforcement sources, that Rihanna was with Mayers at the time of his arrest. They were arriving to the airport from Barbados and he was arrested when they landed. NBC News also reports a search warrant has been executed at Mayers' residence in Los Angeles.

Mayers' attorney and the Los Angeles district attorney's office didn't immediately respond to NPR's requests for comment.

This is not Mayers' first brush with the law.

In 2019, he was arrested and charged with assault in Sweden after a fight involving two men and two members of Mayers' entourage. He was later jailed for the incident, despite claiming to authorities there that he acted in self- defense.

