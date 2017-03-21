10 More Tiny Desk Contest Entries We Loved

When we announce the winner of our Tiny Desk Contest, it's always a momentous day. Tank and the Bangas won this year's Contest, and we've been thrilled with the response that the band's received. We know Tank and her bandmates are going to keep doing great things.

But the Contest isn't just one long push to the day we announce the winner. And it's about more than just that one winner. It is about everyone — our winner included — coming together to share that most precious part of themselves: their music. It's about a community of artists lifting one another up. It is, and has always been, about the undiscovered musicians in this country and the dreams that sustain them.

In that spirit, we're featuring 10 more of the many incredible acts we saw in this year's Contest. Find a new musician to fall in love with, and spread the word about them.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.