Hamas responds to U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza

Hamas released a statement Saturday saying it sent mediators its response to the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

While the militant group says it will release 10 living and 18 deceased hostages still held in Gaza, there appear to be other details that need to be worked out before a ceasefire is declared.

Earlier this week, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff proposed the deal, which includes a 60-day ceasefire. Israel had accepted Witkoff's proposal.

But it is not a done deal. Hamas is still seeking other demands, according to reports in Arab and Israeli media. It says it wants a comprehensive withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and a permanent end to the war.

More than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the war began nearly 20 months ago when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing about 1,200.

