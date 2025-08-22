Emergency declaration makes national headlines

The headline on the Fox News website proclaims "Democratic governor declares state of emergency in crime-ridden county." The subhead adds, "The move comes just two days after Donald Trump seized control of Washington D.C.'s police force to combat violent crime in the Democrat-run capitol."

And so, a drug problem in Espanola becomes justification for a takeover of our nation's capitol city by federal forces.

This is the second time Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has exercised her emergency powers in order to address crime in New Mexico. In 2023 she issued a public health order in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County that temporarily banned firearms from all public places. A temporary restraining order was issued by the court, blocking the ban.

Lujan Grisham followed that effort by calling for a special session to address guns and crime. Democratic lawmakers had warned ahead of time that there was no consensus on the issue, and the special session was called to an end moments after it began.

The emergency order this year is about drugs, not guns. It seeks to address a fentanyl problem that is growing out of control in Espanola and Rio Arriba County.. It provides $750,000 in emergency funding to support the Rio Arriba County, Espanola and Pueblo police departments.

The order also allows for the deployment of National Guard troops, but the Governor's Office said there are no plans to do so. The funding will enable increased hiring and training, overtime pay for extended patrol hours and the purchase of specialized drug interdiction equipment.

The city of Espanola has already had 49 overdoses this year, compared to 40 all of last year, according to reporting by Source New Mexico. Police calls have more than doubled in the last two years, according to a press release from the Governor's Office.

Despite the negative headlines it engendered, the governor's executive order this year will provide needed funding to an issue that can not wait until the Legislature meets in January.

The governor is talking about a special session again this year, but not to address guns. Rather, she may call lawmakers back to Santa Fe to address the deep cuts coming to Medicaid, food assistance and other federal support programs. State Health Care Authority Secretary Kari Armijo estimates that 85,530 New Mexico residents could lose their Medicaid coverage, and another 58,180 could lose benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Sen. Bill Soules is co chairman of an interim committee formed to address that issue. Fortunately, the state has enough money in reserves for the short term, but a long term-strategy is still needed.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com.

