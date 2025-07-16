Empathy should drive action on extreme weather

COMMENTARY:

As Mr. Dylan pointed out, you don’t need to be a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.

Texas suffered a terrible tragedy: torrential rains, exacerbated by an exceptional conjunction of slow-moving storms, caused destructive flooding that killed 100 people, including kids at a Christian summer camp right where two rivers meet.

That’s heartbreaking. Everyone’s sympathies go out to folks there, particularly parents and siblings of dead children.

Sympathy doesn’t mean ignoring causes. Empathy should impel us all to contemplate why this happened, so violently, and how we might improve our future.

Many wondered how the National Weather Service performed, after slews of DOGE-inspired firings, particularly of experts. It seems to have done well, predicting heavy rain and floods. The viciousness of the storm, and exact rainfall, couldn’t have been predicted precisely, but NWS warned appropriately. But the Warning Coordination Meteorologist, responsible for making damned sure those messages were heard and heeded, then coordinate with local officials, had been “bought out” in the DOGE madness, leaving the position vacant. Yeah, maybe Texas officials should do their jobs and folks living by rivers should watch for warnings; but the hundred dead folks and their families might have favored paying a WCM to ensure warnings were heard and understood.

Of course, Trump plans to have wealthy private pals take over our weather predicting. Less “government.” Huge profits for his pals, whom we’ll pay to do what government did. If some summer camp wants the most accurate weather data, well, that might be too expensive.

The flood’s root cause? Most all reputable scientists agree that we’re experiencing what I’ll term “climate craziness,” because it’s more serious and dangerous than “climate change” suggests and its symptoms include more than greater global heat. Climate craziness is serious. We can no longer prevent it. Experts differ on how much we can mitigate the disaster. It threatens to make many places uninhabitably warm and kill vulnerable people. Our greed and carelessness have caused or greatly magnified it. More and higher floods, bigger wildfires, and and increasingly violent storms, are facts of life.

Mr. Trump claims it’s a Chinese or Democratic “hoax.”

Trump is demonstrably wrong. Many Texans voted to reinstall him in the Casa Blanca. He’s abusing their faith.

It should matter to them that he’s ignoring forces that are killing their children and will make lives miserable for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Seas are rising, glaciers melting, temperatures consistently higher, and these forces compound to cause much of what we’re suffering. Mr. Trump is in denial. (Of course, for decades, denying climate change and minimizing its significance have kept many politicians of both parties in office.

Mr. Trump is cutting government efforts to prevent or predict disasters, thus hindering preparations for the extreme weather he refuses to cooperate with the rest of the world in trying to mitigate. He’s cutting FEMA, which passed out post-disaster bandaids. As Ruidoso folks can testify, those “bandaids” help tremendously when someone’s lost everything in a flood. Washington is also cutting off health benefits for millions of people whose health might get hammered by wildfire smoke, higher temperatures, and/or pollution. (We need to save money to cut rich folks’ taxes.) Our government is also easing regulations, so’s corporations can do what they do more freely and maximize both profit and poisons.

If my kid had died this month, in a flood, with that context, I think I’d notice the connection.

