The challenge of keeping an open dialogue on issues

Commentary:

Recently I had a vigorous discussion with folks urging Las Cruces to jettison from school libraries books those folks don’t consider “age-appropriate.” Others angrily angrily said I shouldn’t have that discussion.

I disagree with the book-complainers. (They deny being book-banners, although they fought to ban one book a while back.)

I also disagree with the talk-complainers: friends and sometimes political allies trying to tell me whom I may chat with on radio.

In young manhood, I learned, to my surprise, that our society was racist, then that while we sang about freedom we were violently suppressing it in Latin America (to suit United Fruit Company), Iran, and Viet Nam, and that our capitalist system had truly negative aspects. People didn’t say such things. Local radio didn’t invite me. Rather, we got attacked, and the police sometimes joined in, or at least approved minor assaults, battery, or vandalism.

So I believe in free speech. If I can, I’ll invite public discussion with people I disagree with. (Two public official complained that we were “platforming,” these despicable people, my first inkling that “platform” is now a verb.) Yes, I recognize that right-wingers are mounting a campaign to take over the nation’s schools, locale by locale, and institute standards that I’d consider anti-educational; the local folks, whose leaders also lead a local conservative group that has sought candidates for previous years’ local elections, and who complain about “progressive” actions by local boards. I think the local furor about “inappropriate” books is related to the national campaign to put our school administrations back in some earlier century. (Some of the same folks disapprove of the Board of Education being more welcoming to ethnic minorities or kids of uncertain gender than schools were decades ago.)

But I’ll listen. I may disagree on the merits, but I’ll not ban points-of-view. To cite Pope Francis, who am I to judge? We can all be wrong, so why not listen to others? Particularly since my views were once unthinkable.

I don’t like censorship. I also fgure, in a world where kids can view any despicable act on cell-phones, computers, or even in films/videos, removing books seems a little pointless, especially when some of these books try to help kids make sense of the crazy drives, feelings, thoughts, questions, lusts, and impulses we’ve most all had, whether it’s coming to terms with sexual impulses and identifies. When our role-model-in-chief admits (and whom legal papers allege) he touches women without a proper invitation. One court jury agreed; and one wife said he raped her.

The school allows parents to “opt-out” by telling schools not to let their kids read certain books. The book-complainers think that’s not enough. I question whether it’s not too much, at least once kids are 12 or so. But I’m no expert.

This campaign seems political. A book they tried hard to ban from school libraries had been checked out by one kid, ever, with no complaint; but the book was on a national list of objectionable books. Key leaders don’t have kids in the schools at issue. They deny that it’s anti-gay; but one caller noted that they listed as an “explicit sexual passage” a plea to regard gay kids fairly, and they vote for candidates who will make being gay less welcome and would punish trans- folks.

But they’re fellow citizens who have every right to express their opinions on what our schools should do.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.

