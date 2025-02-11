Don't lose focus on problems in New Mexico that we can address

Commentary:

I’d planned to write very few columns on the national scene this year, but it’s hard to take our eyes off the political wildfire destroy familiar landmarks of democracy, even to catch up with the fates of health, public safety, and other bills I wanted to back during our state legislature.

What, I wondered, did progressive provincial legislatures accomplish in 1932-33, while Hitler gained power?

Turns out that Prussia’s progressive parliament expanded workers’ rights and social welfare programs, and improved public education and police professionalism. However, in right-winger Franz von Papen took over, appointing himself Reich Commissioner. That probably wasn’t legal; but German courts, like the U.S. Supreme Court that recently declared our President could not be criminally liable for crimes carried out while in office, let it slide. This greatly helped Hitler consolidate power when he became Chancellor in 1933.

Fortunately, a right-wing coup in New Mexico seems unlikely. But it’s not impossible.

I’ve wondered, too, whether state legislators are having as hard a time as I am controlling their eyes. I hope and trust they’re finding ways. Because what they’re doing will matter a great deal to us, particularly the most vulnerable among us, assuming the blaze doesn’t destroy us.

We absolutely should let all New Mexicans vote on whether or not to pay our legislators, as every other state does. That means poor and middle-class folks can run, and maybe stay somewhat honest, while now you have to be rich or retired, or a trial lawyer. Glad that passed a committee.

We absolutely should provide oversight of acquisitions, mergers, and other transactions involving changes of control or assets of hospitals and other health care entities. It’s too common now for private-equity to buy a hospital and bleed serious healthcare out of existence – or bankrupt the place by dealing at odd rates with entities indirectly owned by the hospital’s indirect owners. We also need to protect whistle blowers - the employees so appalled by bad conduct that they’ll speak truths to government agencies or elderly column-writers. We should bolster recruitment initiatives to stem the shortage of health-care workers here. (We must better balance the interests of doctors and patients who’ve suffered malpractice – or between greedy hospitals and greedy malpractice lawyers. “Tort reform” shouldn’t mean save hospital profits and screw poor folks; but I’ve seen disgusting abuse of the law by plaintiffs’ malpractice lawyers.

Also more delicate than most citizens would acknowledge are some of the public safety initiatives. Some candidates always shout “Crime!” to justify jailing everyone and trampling Constitutional rights, but crime right now is a far more serious problem than many of us progressives care to admit. But solutions must balance a host of interests and considerations more delicately than we usually manage.

We must pay and protect our peace officers better – and also set up mechanisms to make them more professional – and safeguard citizens from some police officers.

We need universal child care funding and early childhood development. Historically, the chance to learn the skills and language success required was primarily a privilege of the rich. Universal public education has made great strides. We’re incredibly literate. But the kind of emotional/psychological well-being head start some of us got from loving, literate, thoughtful parents who were not hampered by poverty, should be there for all the kids we can create it for.

Kudos to all the folks working on this stuff sincerely in the public interest.

