Judicial Irony in Mexico

Commentary:

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s (AMLO) presidency will come to an end on October 1, when Claudia Sheinbaum takes over as the leader of Mexico. AMLO’s tenure has been characterized by a somewhat distant relationship with the U.S., cooperating on some cross-border issues, while half-cooperating on others. As he leaves office, AMLO is involved in another issue with the U.S. which he appears to have taken personally.

AMLO has been pushing for Mexico to have its judges elected by citizens, rather than to be appointed, as is currently the system. Mexico’s Congress is planning to vote on the measure this month. If passed, more than 5,000 judges will be dismissed, and their seats will be decided by elections. AMLO’s stance on this issue is being protested by sitting Mexican judges, many who have gone on strike.

It is also being viewed negatively by the U.S. In reaction to AMLO’s attempt to change the Mexican judicial system, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar posted his thoughts on the matter on X. Salazar stated that “Based on my lifelong experience supporting the rule of law, I believe popular direct election of judges is a major risk to the functioning of Mexican democracy." He also went as far as to say that the move "will threaten the historic trade relationship we have built." Canada’s Ambassador to Mexico followed Salazar’s lead and also expressed concern about AMLO’s move.

AMLO retaliated against the U.S. and Canadian stance, which he views as an intrusion into Mexico’s internal affairs, by pausing Mexico’s relations with both the U.S. and Canadian Embassies in Mexico. It must be noted that he did not suspend diplomatic relationships with the U.S. State Department, the Biden Administration, or Canada in general. Stating that this “was not an argument amongst enemies,” AMLO declared that the pause would remain in place until the U.S. and Canada showed respect for Mexico’s sovereignty. In response to the pause, Ambassador Salazar stated, "The United States supports the concept of judicial reform in Mexico, but we have significant concerns that the popular election of judges would neither address judicial corruption nor strengthen the judicial branch of the Government of Mexico."

As AMLO stated, the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are not enemies, but rather close allies that closely cooperate on issues such as trade, immigration, and a multitude of diplomatic issues. However, the parties involved in this current tiff are both correct in their viewpoints. Mexico is a sovereign, democratic nation that has the right to enact its own laws, including how judges are selected. If Mexico’s congress votes on AMLO’s measure, it will do just that, and within the boundaries of its constitution.

On the other hand, the U.S. and Canada are right in their concerns. If Mexico passes the law, there could be the danger that bad actors could influence or outright buy judges for their own interests. Mexico’s drug cartels already exert influence in Mexico’s government from the local to federal levels. Who’s to say that they cannot use their vast wealth and intimidation to handpick judicial candidates who will work for them while in office, while ignoring Mexico’s laws? Could their influence go all the way up to Mexico’s Supreme Court?

This is what Ambassador Salazar was referring to when he stated his concerns that democracy in Mexico could be undermined by AMLO’s move. In the U.S., judges are selected through appointments and elections. I do find it ironic that the U.S. is opposing a move in Mexico to allow a more democratic process in Mexico. It is usually pressuring countries to practice more, not less democracy. In this case, I do understand the concern voiced by Ambassador Salazar.

This latest incident is also another example of how hypersensitive Mexico can be when dealing with its northern neighbor. It does this when it feels it is not being treated with respect. This is due to the up and down relationship that the two countries have had since the U.S.-Mexico War of 1846. Mexico is correct that at times in its history U.S. manifest destiny or condescending attitude toward it has caused friction

AMLO’s presidency has less than one month remaining, so even if he doesn’t use a reset button to un-pause the relations with the U.S. and Canadian embassies, Sheinbaum does have the ability to do this. She supports AMLO’s measure and assures that policies would be put into place that would ensure candidate qualifications and keep corruption out of the process. She will have an opportunity to demonstrate this. She can also use this issue to help reshape Mexico’s relationship with the U.S. and Canada so that the three North American nations have a closer relationship. This is an opportunity for her to use frank communications with her two allies out of the gate. Friends and neighbors don’t always get along with each other 100 percent of the time. There will be disagreements. It is how you solve them that matters.

Jerry Pacheco is the President of the Border Industrial Association. Jerry Pacheco's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.