There's now more interest in the race for President

Commentary:

So where are we, with Kamala Harris suddenly the Democrats’ presidential nominee?

Joe Biden did an amazingly good job as president with the narrowest of Congressional margins – or none. If he’s been “actively engaged” mostly from 10 to 4 each day, he’s reached some good conclusions, though I can’t defend his unquestioning support of Netanyahu’s Israel. Quitting, he did something few of us could. Yeah, folks pushed him. His action doesn’t rank with George Washington twice refusing to be our monarch; but when Biden could have persevered, he stepped away. J.D. Vance whining “He should resign as President, too!” is a tiny dog yapping at the heels of a very fine horse.

Harris is experiencing a polling “bounce.” She’s fresh, Biden was stale, and Republicans haven’t yet attacked her with full force. Harris set an all-time one-month funding record, with 62% of the donors giving their first donation in this race. Democrats who prayed Biden would withdraw are delighted, and unusually enthusiastic. They’ll need to maintain that energy as precinct walking and phone calls through a tough race.

Her “bounce” reflects serious realities. Voters’ strongest sentiment, particularly among independents, was “Why the [expletive] must I choose between these two superannuated clowns?” The raft of “Never Trump” Republicans tell us many conservatives see – and fear -- the serious dangers Trump presents, but Biden was a bridge too far. They begged for someone else. One party complied. Countering the attacks on Harris is the steady drip of Republicans facing up to Trumpian realities and choosing their country.

She’ll choose a running mate from a strong field.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly: astronaut! Seriously vetted long ago. Courageous. No politician, until his wife got shot. Her serious injury puts in perspective Mr. Trump’s recent survival of an assassination attempt.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is extremely popular in a deeply Red state. Too, if we called Central Casting seeking a “sincere, idealistic, persuasive male Anglo,” he’s what we’d get. Beshear can also negate J.D. Vance’s claim to represent Appalachians. Beshear really represents them, while Vance, in his book, bragged about personal success and called them lazy. Recently Beshear gave us a great preview, saying quietly that Vance “ain’t from here. He spent summers here. He’s trying to profit off our people, but calling them lazy when they’ve mined all our resources and fought two world wars.” Well said!

Beshear lacks name recognition. Opponents can claim his father’s governorship guaranteed him success. He also hasn’t had to opine regarding the Middle East. And he doesn’t swing a single big state, as Josh Shapiro or Roy Cooper well could.

Does being Jewish mean Shapiro would less strongly reassure middle Americans uneasy about Harris’s ethnicity? Shapiro’s more serious flaw is inexperience. He was elected governor in 2022. Beshear, Cooper, and Tim Walz have each been re-elected after a four-year term. They have executive experience. (Of course, Trump’s executive experiences all ended with bankruptcy and/or lawsuits, or even criminal charges. But Reality TV is more powerful than reality.)

Harris will be attacked on thinly-masked ethnic grounds. She’s a Californian, too. And she’ll be attacked for Biden’s policies. However, she’s spent four years as vice-president, learning, deepening contacts, handling problems, and observing. Gaining patience?

In debate, Biden’s condition distracted viewers from Trump’s increasingly untethered lies. Experienced prosecutor Harris should know how to let Trump’s dishonesty and mental muddiness shine through clearly.

It’s a hell of a race now.

Peter Goodman’s opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.