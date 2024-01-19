Investing in Our Community's Health & Well-being for a Stronger NM

Commentary:

As a proud New Mexican, I've witnessed firsthand the remarkable resilience of our community.

I’ve worked for over 20 years as a social worker in southern New Mexico, doing work ranging from early childhood to higher education. I’ve worked with students and families who consistently face struggles to meet their basic needs but who maintain a sense of resiliency. Yet, there's an issue that continues to test the strength of our community, an issue that affects the health and well-being of our families and the stability of our workforce: the absence of Paid Family & Medical Leave (PFML) in New Mexico.

As NM prepares for the 2024 legislative session, Ngage NM calls upon our lawmakers to consider the positive impact of this policy. We urge them to embrace the shared responsibility of education and well-being, recognizing that PFML is a collective investment in our community's future.

At Ngage New Mexico, we firmly believe that education is the cornerstone of a prosperous society and that education is a shared responsibility. Education equips us with the tools to overcome obstacles, pursue our dreams, and create a better future. This belief isn't limited to classrooms; it extends to every facet of our lives, including our workplaces and our families. It's why we stand in unwavering support of PFML in New Mexico, an essential tool to advance the health and well-being of our communities in their pursuit of a better life. It acknowledges that life doesn't always follow a predictable path. Families face unexpected challenges—illnesses, childbirth, or the need to care for an ailing loved one. These are not moments to be overlooked or dismissed; they are pivotal chapters in our lives.

Picture a single parent torn between caring for their sick child and holding onto their job. Imagine the stress and anxiety that decision creates. PFML offers a lifeline in these moments. It ensures that New Mexican families don't have to choose between their loved ones' health and their financial stability.

Our support for PFML goes beyond our belief in family values. It's also rooted in our understanding of workforce dynamics. NM boasts a diverse, hardworking population. Small businesses, often the lifeblood of our communities, employ thousands of dedicated individuals. PFML isn't a burden on businesses; it's a tool for bolstering our workforce.

The lack of PFML can create hurdles to recruitment and retention for businesses, particularly small and micro-sized ones. Providing this benefit makes employers more attractive, boosting their competitiveness in the labor market. A strong workforce strengthens our economy, and PFML is a step in that direction.

Life happens, and Ngage strives to be the kind of employer that creates reasonable flexibility for our employees when life’s unexpected moments occur. As the director of a nonprofit, I can attest to the importance of strategies like PFML in retaining good staff. We have a small team, and we lose valuable time away from our mission when there is turnover. The proposed PFML legislation allows NM to offer families an incredible resource in a way that is affordable to small businesses and nonprofits like Ngage New Mexico.

Lori Martinez is the Executive Director of Ngage New Mexico, which serves Doña Ana County and is located in Las Cruces, NM. Her opinions are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.