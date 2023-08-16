Farm Bill Vital to Supporting NMSU’s Mission

Commentary:

The Farm Bill is pivotal to New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) ability to uphold our promise to New Mexico communities and our mission as a land-grant university.

The farm bill authorizes federal appropriations to be designated for land-grant universities to receive capacity funds, which includes Hatch, Hatch Multistate, McIntire-Stennis, Animal Health, and Smith-Lever Funds. These funding sources support research projects and Extension programs across New Mexico.

The Agricultural Experiment Station (AES) is the principal research unit of ACES. The AES system consists of scientists from NMSU’s main campus in the College of ACES and twelve agricultural science and research centers throughout the state. Research programs focus on four identified critical issues for New Mexico that will also have a global impact.

ACES critical issues include Food and Fiber Production and Marketing, Water Use and Conservation, Family Development and Health of New Mexicans, and Environmental Stewardship all of which are based on the foundation of education and training of qualified professionals in the field of agriculture.

These issues help guide research initiatives for federal capacity funded research through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

NIFA capacity projects can include Hatch, Hatch multistate, McIntire-Stennis, Animal Health and Renewable Resources Extension programs. Each of these funding sources has specific distinctions for a research focus.

These funds are leveraged with state funds to support additional research and outreach and enables the state Agricultural Experiment Station to pivot in response to unexpected events (e.g., COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires). The NMSU AES has 48 projects ongoing in various areas of research.

The Cooperative Extension Service (CES) provides a critical link between the research performed at public landgrant institutions and its implementation in local communities.

The New Mexico Cooperative Extension utilizes Smith-Lever funding through the Farm Bill to provide practical, research-based knowledge and programs to serve the citizens of New Mexico. CES has staff in all 33 counties and many Tribal areas in New Mexico, and collaborates with more than 1,000 organizations, state and federal agencies, other universities, and 10,000 volunteers.

We focus on collaboration to foster economic, educational, and community development, keeping the needs of our neighbors at the forefront of our work. Extension agents and specialists have worked during the last couple of years to create effective ways for youth to access science, technology, art, and math education opportunities as well as identify and address behavioral health concerns for not only our children and families, but also in our agricultural communities.

CES has worked in numerous ways to assist our communities hit the hardest by devasting wildfires and continues to work with multiple state agencies to protect our food supply and develop programs to address a wide range of potential threats to our agricultural infrastructure. CES specialists continue to address the challenges of making critical management decisions through extended drought conditions and work to promote economic development through agriculture.

As the NMSU College of ACES continues to serve the state by fostering excellence in research innovation while providing avenues to train future global leaders in agriculture and provide practical education to our communities these federal funding resources are as important to the success of our mission as they were more than a 100 years ago.

Dr. Rolando A. Flores serves as the Dean and Chief Administrative Officer of the College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences. His opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.