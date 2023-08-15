Remembering Delano Lewis and his influence on the mission of KRWG Public Media

In this remembrance, Glen Cerny, former Executive Director of University Broadcasting at KRWG Public Media shares his thoughts on the impact former U.S. Ambassador Delano Lewis had on KRWG Public Media. Lewis died on August 2nd at the age of 84.

While many have spoken about Delano Lewis’ life-time experiences I feel compelled to remember him through his support and contributions to public media. Every day you tune into KRWG, you, too, feel his impact.

In 2006 I was invited to become the Director of NMSU broadcasting. Then, it was just the FM and TV stations in an organizational restructuring. Before departing Minnesota I received a call from Maureen Howard, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Then President Mike Martin, had asked if Delano could be included in the merger of the two stations.. Little could I know how great of a gift this was to be.

Ambassador Lewis informed me that it was “Delano”… as we laughed through the first conversation. It was clear that his role was to consult and assist. His days as a manager with Bell Telephone, Peace Corp, and NPR were over.

The next year or so we met with staff, stakeholders, and management to piece together a plan. In each gathering he was adept at creating an environment of inclusion that allowed for a sharing of opinions and ideas.

Step-by-step he challenged us to thoroughly think things through. Providing me with constructive criticism and often a blunt – “I don’t think you want to do that.”

His finger prints are clearly visible on University Broadcasting’s Mission Vision and Values Statements.

I hear his voice each time I read “a celebration of the arts while preserving and conveying human and natural history.” Or, “become thoughtful productive members of a far reaching, vibrant and dynamic society.” And without question, the final line that proclaims, “Our services will respect one’s intelligence, and encourage civil discourse in our daily presentation of programs that inform, educate and entertain.”

I had forgotten how he had made the process so clear.

Personally, Susan I and got to know Gayle and much of the family. We were always welcomed with warm inviting smiles. Oh, and we quickly learned how special it was for him when he said something like, “We are going to San Diego to see the grandkids.”

You can imagine the reaction we received when we spent time in Washington, D.C. for meetings. It is said that know body knows how D.C. works, but he had a pretty accurate map. As we passed through the Hart Senate building he would be recognized and greeted. Officials listened very differently when he was with us.

One of my favorite moments was when Massachusetts Senator Edward Marky stopped his keynote address to the gathering to exclaim, “I just saw my old friend Delano Lewis over there and need to say, hello.”

Yes, Delano Lewis was an Ambassador to South Africa. I also know he was an ambassador with grace, ambassador of warmth, Intellect and kindness.

His participation in our project illustrated how when people come together and are willing to contribute to the cause – Public broadcasting can become something very special.

He is truly missed…

Glen Cerny served as Executive Director of University Broadcasting at KRWG Public Media from 2006-2018.

