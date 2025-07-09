KRWG Public Media staff & News22 students honored in 2024 NMBA Awards
KRWG Public Media would like to send congratulations to Emily Guerra and Scott Brocato for being recognized at this year’s New Mexico Broadcasters Association - Excellence in Broadcasting Awards!
· DJ Personality – Emily Guerra
· Best Newscaster – Scott Brocato
And congrats to Nick Hugo and the entire News 22 team, Ray Gonzales, and Noah Raess for taking home collegiate honors.
· Newscast (Dec. 5, 2024) – Carpio Griego, Abigail Salas, Raven Villareal, Lauren Arroyo, Elijah Reyes, Andrew Acosta, Arturo Quezada, Nick Miller (Professor), Hugo Pérez (College Associate Professor), Nina Gallegos
· Golden Gloves Youth Boxing – Ray Gonzales
· Coverage on threats to elected officials in southern New Mexico – Noah Raess
This award-winning work is only possible through support from viewers and listeners throughout southwest New Mexico and West Texas. Thank you for your continued support of KRWG Public Media.