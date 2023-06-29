NMSU Students at KRWG Public Media place in national communications competition

KRWG Public Media student broadcast journalists Kienna Rodriguez and Noah Raess placed in the 2023 National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest. Rodriguez placed second in the collegiate category for her radio interview on the Las Cruces Farmer’s Market ranking top in the state. Raess won third place in the collegiate category for the television report he produced on how drought may impact the future of pecan farming in the region.

NMSU student Kienna Rodriguez worked at KRWG Public Media from 2022-2023. She is studying Justice, Political Philosophy, and Law. During her tenure at KRWG Public Media, Rodriguez produced interviews that covered fair wages, poverty, higher education, and literacy.

KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess, an NMSU Journalism major has worked at KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also an integral part of KRWG’s 2022 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess was recently awarded the Rob Dean Fellowship with Searchlight New Mexico. This summer, he is working with the award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.