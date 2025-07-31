FEMA assistance available for Lincoln County governmental and nonprofit organizations

FEMA Public Assistance provides grants to state, local, tribal and territorial governments, and certain types of private nonprofits such as houses of worship, hospitals and academic institutions so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. Lincoln County was designated eligible for FEMA Public Assistance funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures under the major disaster declaration approved for the severe storms, flooding and

landslides that began in June.

According to a news release from FEMA, to qualify for a grant, state agencies and private nonprofit organizations must submit projects that are authorized, well documented, necessary and reasonable. Prospective applicants can contact their county’s emergency manager to begin the process. The deadline to submit a Request for Public Assistance is Aug. 21, 2025.

Learn more at https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4886