Man arrested and charged while officer is placed on leave after firing weapon

Las Cruces police say 21-year-old Dominic Gage Martinez was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a peace officer along with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing, and assault against a household member.

At About 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a report of a possible domestic incident involving Martinez on the 1900 block of Embassy Drive. Police say the reporting party indicated Martinez was armed with a firearm and was threatening to shoot someone.

When officers arrived and confronted Martinez, at least one shot was fired by an officer before non-lethal force was used to take him into custody. Martinez was transported to a local hospital with non-gunshot, non-life-threatening injuries he obtained while being taken into custody. He was released shortly thereafter and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave while the Officer-involved Incident Task Force investigates. The task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.

Las Cruces police are planning a news conference with additional information on this incident at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 31, in City Council Chambers, 700 N. Main St. The news conference will be streamed live on the City’s YouTube channel and on LCPD’s Facebook page.