Suspect in UNM shooting arrested

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico State Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed in the shooting on the UNM campus Friday morning. They have also announced the arrest of a suspect identified as 18-year-old John Fuentes.

In a news release, investigators say they arrested Fuentes at about 2:30 Friday afternoon in Valencia County. A 19-year-old male was also shot and injured. UNM police responded to the initial reports of gunshots at Mesa Vista Hall a little after 1:30 Friday morning. They found the 14-year-old during a sweep of the dorms.

The UNM campus was closed Friday and a shelter in place order was issued to preserve evidence. New Mexico State Police took over the investigation, which is ongoing.

The initial investigation has determined that the incident involved four individuals who were hanging out in a dorm room in the Casas Del Rio complex. At some point, for reasons still being investigated, the suspect began shooting a firearm at the other occupants in the room.

The 14-year-old victim was fatally shot while the other occupants, along with the suspect, fled from the room. The injured 19-year-old went to UNM hospital.

Fuentes was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on the charges of murder in the first degree, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.