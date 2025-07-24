Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners to hold emergency meeting following Vado flooding

Updated 9:40 a.m. Thursday, July 24:

As recovery efforts continue following the July 22 flash flooding in Vado, Doña Ana County has opened a Disaster Resource Center at the Vado Community Center, located at 180 La Fe Avenue. According to a news release, the center will be open Thursday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is available to all residents who have been impacted by the recent flooding.

The Disaster Resource Center will provide in-person support and access to a range of recovery services to include mental health counseling, spiritual support services, wellness checks and consular services according to county officials. The call center that was established earlier this week remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 for questions and referrals to available resources.

The Board of County Commissioners have scheduled an emergency meeting at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 24 to discuss a potential emergency disaster declaration related to the flooding. Residents can attend that meeting in person at the Commission Chambers located on the first floor of the Government Center at 845 North Motel Boulevard in Las Cruces or watch online on the County's YouTube page.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads and irrigation canals, and to report damage using the online Rapid Property Damage Assessment tool at https://arcg.is/1zu4nj1

Updated 12:10 p.m. 7/23/25

To support residents impacted by the flooding in the Vado area, Doña Ana County has established a dedicated call center to answer questions and connect the public to available resources. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1. In a news release, county officials say

emergency response teams are continuing their efforts following the severe flash flooding that impacted the Vado area Tuesday, July 22. About 30 individuals visited the Vado Community Center, which remains open as an emergency evacuation shelter. Emergency crews transported two people to the hospital with minor injuries. No major injuries have been reported.

County officials say about 110 homes were affected and 600 homes were without power. Residents should report outages directly to their utility provider. Efforts are underway to restore service. Multiple roads, including Interstate-10 frontage roads, were closed due to high water. Doña Ana County Road crews are actively addressing priority roadway concerns. Roadways are being actively monitored and assessed for safety; do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Remember: Turn around, don't drown. The Doña Ana County Emergency Operations Center has transitioned to recovery coordination; crews will begin initial damage assessments Wednesday.

Residents experiencing non-life-threatening issues are encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at (575) 526-0795. Damage reports can be submitted online via the Rapid Property Damage Assessment tool at https://arcg.is/1zu4nj1

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 1:37 a.m.:

Doña Ana County emergency response teams continue to respond to the significant flooding that impacted the Vado area beginning on Tuesday night. As of midnight Wednesday, search operations officially began, according to a Doña Ana County press release.

Search teams, including personnel from Doña Ana Fire Rescue, Las Cruces Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team, New Mexico National Guard and Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, are actively searching affected neighborhoods and properties to ensure all residents are accounted for and assist anyone who may need rescue or medical attention.

"This is a large-scale operation, and we're working closely with our partners to make sure homes are checked and no one is left behind," Doña Ana Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Cody Haver said.

At least 15 people were transported by emergency crews to the Vado Community Center, located at 180 La Fe Avenue, which is serving as an emergency evacuation shelter. Some have since left and chose to not stay overnight.

The Doña Ana County Emergency Operations Center remains activated and continues its coordination efforts with local partners to manage the ongoing response.

Residents experiencing non-life-threatening flooding or utility issues are encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at (575) 526-0795. Damage reports can be submitted online via the Rapid Property Damage Assessment tool at https://arcg.is/1zu4nj1