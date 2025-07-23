Search operations underway following severe flooding in Vado

Doña Ana County emergency response teams continue to respond to the significant flooding that impacted the Vado area beginning on Tuesday night. As of midnight Wednesday, search operations officially began, according to a Doña Ana County press release.

Search teams, including personnel from Doña Ana Fire Rescue, Las Cruces Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team, New Mexico National Guard and Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, are actively searching affected neighborhoods and properties to ensure all residents are accounted for and assist anyone who may need rescue or medical attention.

"This is a large-scale operation, and we're working closely with our partners to make sure homes are checked and no one is left behind," Doña Ana Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Cody Haver said.

At least 15 people were transported by emergency crews to the Vado Community Center, located at 180 La Fe Avenue, which is serving as an emergency evacuation shelter. Some have since left and chose to not stay overnight.

The Doña Ana County Emergency Operations Center remains activated and continues its coordination efforts with local partners to manage the ongoing response.

Residents experiencing non-life-threatening flooding or utility issues are encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at (575) 526-0795. Damage reports can be submitted online via the Rapid Property Damage Assessment tool at https://arcg.is/1zu4nj1