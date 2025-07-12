Lightning sparks new fires in the Gila National Forest

Heavy lightning activity over the past two days caused multiple wildfires in the Gila National Forest. The following information is taken from the Gila National Forest Facebook page.

The Turkeyfeather wildfire is a natural fire ignited by lightning, on June 30, 2025, that was followed by the nearby Chicken wildfire, also a natural fire that was ignited by lightning on July 8, 2025. The wildfires merged. The Turkeyfeather wildfire acreage is now 10,572, which includes the Chicken wildfire. Future daily updates will be published as the "Turkeyfeather Fire”.

The Turkeyfeather wildfire, currently being managed for resource benefit, continues to burn through ponderosa pine, grass understory, and heavy downed fuels in previously burned areas. Firefighters are monitoring and evaluating protection points and features to the south of the fire to safeguard areas of cultural value. Yesterday, the fire was active due to the hot, dry weather and westerly winds which created conditions for some torching and short-range spotting. The fire moved towards Iron Creek in the Turkey Feather Mountain area. A small section of the fire moved into the north side of Iron Creek, burning into the eastern edge of the 2024 Ridge Wildfire. Firefighters will conduct daily aerial reconnaissance missions, along with using ground and horseback resources to monitor the fire's spread. Crews finished prepping the Middle Fork of the Gila River area. They will hike in daily from Snow Lake to try and keep fire away from the Gila River as fire backs in from the west.

The weather forecast for the fire area predicts a return of moisture and cooler temperatures on Saturday. Smoke could cause air quality to be moderate in the morning for a few hours, and possibly hazy in the afternoon, but should be good overall in the area.

Reserve Ranger District

• Both the Eckleberger Fire (6 acres) and Telephone Fire (10 acres) started on July 10 and burned in ponderosa pine overstory and grass understory. Resources secured the fire starts and stopped forward progress by the end of the operational period.

Wilderness Ranger District

• The Gila Flat fire (5 acres), located about 5 miles north of Lake Roberts and 2 miles east of Senator Clinton P. Anderson Overlook, was reported the morning of July 11. Fifty firefighters are engaged on the fire with the help of a Type 1 Helicopter. Other aerial resources are enroute. Smoke may be visible to the communities around Gila Hot Springs. For firefighter safety and access, motorists should avoid the area to prevent unnecessary traffic.

• The Railroad Fire (3 acres) was reported yesterday. Crews completed a line around the fire and are currently in mop up status.

• The Copperas Fire (2 acres) is east of Highway 15. Crews completed a line around the fire and are holding the fire’s edge.

• The Granny Fire (34 acres) is burning 3 miles southwest of Miller Springs Cabin in steep, rocky terrain. Crews are assessing the fire situation with point protection for Miller Springs Cabin.

Silver City Ranger District

• Both the Noonday Canyon Fire (0.1 acres) and Farm Fire (0.1 acres) were identified on July 9. Both fires have been fully suppressed.

• The Sheep Fire (0.1 acres) is burning just outside of the wilderness boundary near Monument Tank, southeast of the Goose Fire. Crews and aircraft are enroute.

Black Range Ranger District

• The Wrights Fire (0.1 acres), located two miles north of NM-152 and south of Cross-O Mountain, started on July 10. Fire crews are engaged in full suppression efforts.

• The Ladrone Fire (0.1 acres) is located southeast of Hillsboro Peak and crews are engaged.

Smoke: Visit https://fire.airnow.gov/ to find more detailed information about air quality. When you encounter smoke on the road while driving, slow down and turn on your headlights.