Flooding in Ruidoso claims 3 lives

The Village of Ruidoso has confirmed that three people died in flash flooding that swept through the community on Tuesday afternoon. They are identified as a man between 40-50 years old and 2 children, a boy aged 7 and a 4-year-old girl.

All three individuals were caught in the rushing floodwaters and carried downstream during the catastrophic flooding event that saw the Rio Ruidoso rise to a record-breaking 20 feet – five feet higher than the previous record, according to the village website. No other details have yet been provided.

The flash flooding occurred Tuesday afternoon when heavy monsoonal rains fell on burn scar areas from last year's South Fork and Salt fires, creating dangerous conditions that led to rapid water rise throughout the village. Emergency crews conducted 50-60 swift-water rescues during the event. Search and rescue operations are still underway. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency.

The Ruidoso Community Center at 501 Sudderth Drive remains open as a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Village officials held a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. and said travel to the mountain village is not encouraged at this time. Mayor Lynn Crawford indicated several horses housed at the track were killed and the remainder of the racing season has been canceled.

