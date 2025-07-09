Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputy dies in crash

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office says it is mourning the loss of one of its own after a crash on I-10 Tuesday. The deputy has been identified as Patrol Deputy Antonio Aleman. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Public Information Office, Aleman was on duty when his unit collided with a semi-truck near the Avenida De Mesilla exit around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Aleman was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Aleman's body has been transported to the Office of Medical Investigator in Albuquerque. DASO deputies will accompany his body back to Las Cruces. Aleman was 33 years old and leaves behind a wife and two children. He had been with DASO since April of 2021.