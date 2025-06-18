Fire officials: Strong wind gusts impact firefighters taking on Trout fire

Strong wind gusts and dry conditions led to growth on the southeast side of the Trout fire, according to officials Tuesday evening. The fire is located 12 miles north of Silver City, New Mexico. Wednesday evening, officials said that the fire was at 38,682 acres and zero-percent contained.

The Southwest Incident Management Team 4 is working

with local law enforcement and emergency management officials to update evacuation information. Fire officials reported evacuation levels changed throughout the day on Tuesday.

Evacuations as of June 19, 2025, as of 5am. MDT:

GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, 12, 26

SET (Level 2) – Zone 27

READY (Level 1) – Zones 14A, 14B, 16, 28, 29

Link to evacuation zones: https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/interactivelegend/index.html?appid=4d6aa2593621469692914966de85cfa4

According to officials, the Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at Grant County Convention Center (3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061) and Cobre High School (1300 Tom Foy Blvd., Bayard, NM 88023). Officials aid that the High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets, and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Officials said Tuesday evening, that smoke is impacting local communities creating moderate to unhealthy conditions. Detailed information can be found at https://www.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: Officials said the Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are also in place (https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions) and a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect (https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951).

More Information:

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Email: 2025.trout@firenet.gov

