Las Cruces police investigate deadly pedestrian crash

Las Cruces Police responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of El Paseo and Boutz Friday just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release from LCPD, 48-year-old Juan A. Haro died of his injuries at the scene. A 17-year-old who police say was driving the black Cadillac CTS that struck Haro was questioned at the scene and the vehicle was seized pending further investigation. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on Boutz approaching El Paseo. They believe Haro was crossing Boutz north to south. Charges have not yet been filed. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, including video, to call them at 575-526-0795.