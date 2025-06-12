Firefighters respond to new fires in Gila National Forest

Firefighters are responding to two new wildfires approximately 15 miles north of Silver City. According to a press release, the fires are located east and west of New Mexico Highway 15, in the Meadow Creek and Sheep Corral areas.

The Meadow Fire was reported last night and is located near the end of a spur road in the Meadow Creek area. It is burning in ponderosa pine, oak, and grass. An engine crew worked the fire overnight, establishing fireline around the 8.5-acre fire. Another engine crew, along with the Northern Colorado Type 2 hand crew took over the Meadow Fire this morning and are working to establish containment.

Maribeth Pecotte, Gila National Forest A light smoke column is seen rising from the Meadow Fire.

The Trout Fire, estimated at 26 acres was reported early this morning and is burning in ponderosa pine, juniper, and brush. It is located near Forest Road 876 (Trout Creek Road) north of the Sheep Corral area. Ground resources including the Gila Hotshots, an engine crew, and eight-person fire suppression module are being supported with aerial resources including two Single Engine Air Tankers, a Type 3 helicopter, and fixed wing air attack.

The public is asked to please avoid the Meadow Creek, Trout Creek, and Sheep Corral areas for their safety due to heavy firefighter traffic, the presence of uncontained wildfires, and the dry, volatile conditions that currently exist.

Smoke is likely to be visible from Highway 15 and the Mimbres valley. Smoke monitors have been set up at Lake Roberts and at the Wilderness District Office. Real-time smoke information can be obtained at AirNow.gov. The specific cause of the fires is under investigation.