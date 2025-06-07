Police release images of suspect vehicle in deadly shooting

Las Cruces police released two images of the vehicle they believe was being driven by the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Monday, June 2, near the intersection of Solano Drive and Spruce Avenue, and claimed the life of 14-year-old Alejandro Roman, who was a backseat passenger in a vehicle. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white Honda Odyssey or similar vehicle, such as a minivan or sport utility vehicle, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon. Police obtained images of the suspect vehicle and are releasing them, hoping someone might recognize it or the person who was driving the vehicle on the evening of the shooting. They believe the suspect is male.

LCPD Las Cruces police believe the suspect in Monday night's fatal shooting may have been driving this vehicle

Anyone who has information on who might be responsible for the deadly shooting is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795. Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. To be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward, tips must be sent to Crime Stoppers. Information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.