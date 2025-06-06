History of Dripping Springs topic of BLM virtual presentation

KC Counts talks with Monuments Archaeologist Garrett Leitermann about his work including public education about local historic sites. Wednesday at 7 p.m., Leitermann will present a history of Dripping Springs. The presentation will be on Microsoft Teams and can be accessed via a link you can find on the BLM Las Cruces District Office Facebook page or right here!

Here's a portion of the conversation:

KC:

You have been in Las Cruces just about as long as the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument has been around. How did that designation impact the work you do today?

Garrett:

Well, I mean, my entire job is to conserve, manage, protect, and interpret the cultural resources, whether they be prehistoric or historical in nature, for the Organ Mountains desert peaks, so I that's really my whole job is working with the archaeological resources of the monuments which you know we have 350 known archaeological sites out of the likely 10,000 that exist, so I have a lot of work to do over my career.

KC:

Yeah, and. And you find more as you keep digging, right?

Garrett:

Yes, and only about 2.5% have been surveyed or inventoried for those sites so we have got a lot, lot to do.

KC:

Wow, when you put it in perspective like that. Yeah. And of course, public education is no doubt a huge part of your job as well. And you'll be doing some of that on Wednesday. Tell us about the presentation you'll be giving.

Garrett:

So yes, with this virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 11, so a lot of what I like to do as far as public education is really trying to flesh out these stories about the land and the people because there is so much rich history that is in our local area and in our region that I think as the monument archaeologist, I am one of like 10 people on the staff that manages and protects our public lands that this community, so values, and because we're so small, we can never do enough public education. And really, with this virtual talk that I'm doing next week, I'm trying to really present to folks kind of a more fleshed out story of Dripping Springs hotel and resort because, if - I'm sure you've gone up there, KC, you know, we have a few interpretive signs, but they don't really tell you more than like a few paragraphs of information and as kind of the historian and archaeologist, it's my job to, you know, research those stories and present, and I think there is just a really unique history up at Dripping Springs. It was built as a resort prior to 1900 and was such a focal point for early recreation in the Oregon Mountains that continues today, and by choosing to do a virtual talk, I wanted to make this more accessible given the summer heat. But the Dripping Springs Trail system is 3 miles in length. And for me it's, you know, a relatively moderate trail, but I know there's a lot of people in our community who might not be able to make that trek for whatever reason, and so this virtual presentation is trying to bring that story to to everyone who is interested.

KC:

Let me ask you now to zoom out a little bit and and and take a look at - what are some of the sites that you're most excited about as an archaeologist?

Garrett:

So for for me, with the Organ Mountain-Desert Peaks, there are a lot of archaeological sites that just, really, I think for most folks, I would say that what really sticks out to people is being able to interface with these sites, whether they are the ruins of Dripping Springs that are, you know, more than 100 years old, but then we do have a lot of sites that are thousands of years old and especially like at the rock shelter that's also at Dripping Springs, we know from archaeological research that people have been living in that cave for at least 5000 years of human history and rock art, especially whether it be images that are pecked onto rocks or painted onto like cave walls, being able to interact with something that old and kind of get a sense of connection with these people of the past, I think is just a really rewarding thing that I get to experience every day. A lot of these sites too, like I know people in our community that these sites are very important to them because their ancestors, you know, worked at Dripping Springs or, you know, for our indigenous communities like Tortugas or Mescalero Apache, that a lot of these sites are the tangible history of their ancestors and are still a very important part of peoples cultural lives, and I'm very humbled and honored to do the best I can for these resources to protect and manage them as best I can.

KC:

You have been in Las Cruces just about as long as the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument has been around. How did that designation impact the work you do today?

Garrett:

Well, I mean, my entire job is to conserve, manage, protect, and interpret the cultural resources, whether they be prehistoric or historical in nature, for the Organ Mountains desert peaks, so I that's really my whole job is working with the archaeological resources of the monuments which you know we have 350 known archaeological sites out of the likely 10,000 that exist, so I have a lot of work to do over my career.

KC:

Yeah, and. And you find more as you keep digging, right?

Garrett:

Yes, and only about 2.5% have been surveyed or inventoried for those sites so we have got a lot, lot to do.

KC:

Wow, when you put it in perspective like that. Yeah. And of course, public education is no doubt a huge part of your job as well. And you'll be doing some of that on Wednesday. Tell us about the presentation you'll be giving.

Garrett:

So yes, with this virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 11, so a lot of what I like to do as far as public education is really trying to flesh out. These stories about the land and the people because there is so much rich history that is in our local area and in our region that I think as the monument archaeologist, I am one of like 10 people on the staff that work to. And manage and protects our public lands that this community, so values and. Because we're so small, we can never do enough public education. And really, with this virtual talk that I'm doing next week, I'm trying to really present to folks kind of more fleshed out story of Dripping Springs hotel and resort because. If I'm sure you've gone up there, Casey bats, you know, we have a few interpretive signs, but they don't really tell you more than like a few paragraphs of information and as kind of the historian and archaeologist, it's my job to, you know, research those stories and present. And I think there is just a really unique history up at Dripping Springs that you know it was built as a resort. Prior to 1900 and was such a focal point for early recreation in the Oregon Mountains that continues today, and by choosing to do a virtual talk, I wanted to make this more accessible given the summer heat. But the Dripping Springs Trail system is 3 miles in length. And. It's maybe for me it's, you know, a relatively moderate trill, but I know there's a lot of people in our community who might. Not. Be able to make that trek for whatever reason, and so this virtual presentation is trying to bring that story to to everyone who is interested.

KC:

Let me ask you know to zoom out a little bit and and and take a look. What are some of the sites that you're most excited about as an archaeologist?

Garrett:

So for for me with the Organon desert peaks, there is a lot of archaeological sites that just really I think for most folks. I would say that what really sticks out to people's mind is being able to interface with these sites, whether they are the ruins of Dripping Springs that are, you know, more than 100 years old. But then we do have a lot of sites that are thousands of years old and especially like at the liquid. Block shelter that's also Dripping Springs NATO. Area we know from archaeological research that people have been living in that cave for at least 5000 years of human history and rock art, especially whether it be images that are pecked onto rocks or painted onto like cave walls. Being able to interact with. Something that old and kind of get a sense of connection with these people of the past, I think is just a really rewarding thing that I get to experience every day. A lot of these sites too, like I know people in our community that these sites. Are very important to them because their ancestors, you know, worked at Dripping Springs or you know for our indigenous communities like Tortugas or Paramount social or, you know, Mescalero patchy charcoal Apache that a lot of these sites are the tangible history of their ancestors and. Are still a very important part of peoples cultural lives, and I'm very humbled and honored to, you know, do the best I can for these resources to, you know, protect and manage them as best I can.