UPDATE: Las Cruces police identify teen killed in alleged road rage shooting

UPDATE: Police have identified the teen killed Monday night as 14-year-old Alejandro Roman, who police say was shot at least once while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

Las Cruces police say the teen died Monday night after shots were fired near Solano and Spruce. According to a news release sent Tuesday morning, Roman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident which they say happened at about 9 p.m. Monday. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe the shooting happened after a road rage incident and are asking anyone with information to call 575-526-0795.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.”

