Las Cruces Police Department gives update on May 8 officer involved shooting

The Las Cruces Police Department held a news conference on Tuesday to give updates regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this month.

According to police, the incident leading up to the shooting began as a verbal confrontation between two groups of teenagers, one group in a white sedan, and a group of two on foot. Police say both parties brandished firearms during the initial encounter.

Shortly afterward, police say two individuals, including 18-year-old Josiah Perrault, left the white sedan to chase the other two teenagers on foot. According to the LCPD, the chase led the teenagers to a parking lot across from Lynn Middle School, right in front of where a patrol officer was parked.

Police say that gunfire was then exchanged between the teenagers, and one of the subjects being chased was wounded. Shortly after, the LCPD patrol officer discharged his weapon, resulting in the death of Perrault.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said his department is actively working to make the area around Lynn Middle School and Young Park safer.

“We have a lot of infrastructure that’s being installed for our real time crime center, and a lot of that is going in this area," Story said. "But ultimately, this is another example of our young teenage boys, losing them for senseless acts, meaningless acts. And I think that’s a deeper problem that we need to address.”

Chief Story said that the investigation is ongoing, and that evidence gathered would be submitted to the third judicial district attorney’s office for review.

